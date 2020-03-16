Amazing! TV personality Raghav Juyal to feature in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

MUMBAI: Actor, dancer and television personality Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, the former Dance India Dance contestant will be starring in the upcoming movie. The report also clarified that Raghav’s character does not involve much dancing and revolves around a fresh role that has not been explored before.

In the upcoming movie, the 30-year-old actor will be starring in a comical drama entertainer, but Raghav's part does not involve humour or his most impressive skill, i.e dancing. Raghav has starred in movies like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD2, and Nawabzaade.

Salman Khan’s movie features Aayush Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Zaheer Iqbal in prominent roles. The film is expected to go on floors soon in order to meet its pre-announced release date.

Earlier it was announced that Sajid would produce the film with Farhad Samji as the director, however, over the last two months, several changes have occurred in the production of the film.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 13 contestant and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill is reported to join the cast of Salman’s upcoming family entertainer. The report quoted a source close to the development of the film and added that the 28-year-old actress has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be starring opposite Aayush in the movie.

Credit: News 18