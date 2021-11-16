OMG! Netizens trolled Raghav Juyal for being ‘Racist’, the actor-choreographer clarifies

MUMBAI: Actor, choreographer and anchor Raghav Juyal who is known for his blunt social media appearance recently posted a video on his Instagram account and requested everybody not to troll him on the basis of a clip that recently went viral where Raghav was seen talking gibberish Chinese.

Raghav, who is currently seen as a host of dance reality show Dance Deewane, is very well appreciated for his on-the-spot comic timing. However, he was recently trolled for a clip that had gone viral where he was seen talking in gibberish Chinese to one of the contestants who was from North East. Many people misunderstood it as a comic mimic and called Raghav racist for his behaviour.

Raghav explained the whole situation and mentioned how talking in the gibberish language began when the contestant said that her talent is speaking gibberish Chinese. And since then, the contestant has always been asked to speak the language because it felt cute since a kid was doing it. Raghav also mentioned how calling him a racist would be unfair since he has always been against racism.

Juyal also said that he has strong family connections in North Eastern cities and he would never behave or take any action to make fun of them. He also said that he doesn’t follow any script and mostly does his job on a natural basis and hence whatever happened was not intended.

Raghav at the end said that people should know the whole scenario before passing out a judgement and trolling someone. He said, "It is harmful for my mental health and my family."

The misunderstandings are now cleared and undoubtedly people came out in support of him and also commented that he shouldn’t justify his actions because they know that he is right.

Raghav has clearly again left everyone speechless with his blunt statements and making things as transparent as it could be.

Credit: ETimes