Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

Dharmendra is quite active on social media too and keeps sharing little anecdotes from his life.
MUMBAI :Dharmendra has been one of the most gracious and loved veteran actors of Bollywood. Right from his stardom in the 70s to his current line-up of projects, the actor never fails to surprise his fans. The actor has always been at the top of his game even at this age.

Dharmendra is quite active on social media too and keeps sharing little anecdotes from his life. Recently the actor shared his look from his upcoming web series Taj-Royal Blood on Twitter and wrote, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti… a sufi saint, in the film Taj - Royal Blood. A small but an important role… need your good wishes.

One user commented on his picture, “Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?” The veteran actor had a befitting reply to this and wrote, “Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me, one is struggling… Resting means…end of your loving dreams… end of your beautiful journey.”

One of his fans replied to the troll writing, “Some people... How they have the courage to question someone whom they can't even touch in their nine lives... Always love and respect to you Dharmendra Sir... Wishing you years and years of health... Keep surprising us..”

Dharmendra responded to that tweet writing, “Shaleen, great respect to your loving parents who gave you the most meaningful name. Shaleenta mein hi skoon hai (there is peace in modesty). God bless you Chaudhary.”

Dharmendra will soon be seen in the web series Taj- Royal Blood. The series also stars Naseeruddin Shah in the role of Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…


