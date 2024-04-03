Dibyendu Bhattacharya HIGHLIGHTS lack of positive roles for dark-skinned actors in Bollywood; Says ‘It is a global issue’

MUMBAI : In a recent strong statement, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya who starred in Alia Bhatt's production Poacher claimed that racism was on the rise in the nation. He claimed that actors with darker skin tones do not often land good roles in the film industry, and he said that although racism in show business is being eradicated in the West, it is still on the rise in India.

The actor said that casting actors of all ethnicities has now become required in the West, drawing comparisons between the Indian film business and Hollywood.

"I think Indians have become very racist. The racism outside of India is very clear but they want to get out of it. They are embarrassed of their racism. It is a global issue," he claimed.

He went on to describe a case in which an actor with fair skin was chosen to play Lord Krishna even though the ancient writings refer to him as having "dark skin." "I was once watching a show called Shri Krishna on TV. And they cast a fair-skinned man as Krishna and I thought this is their talent that they have made Krishna fair-skinned," he said.

Dibyendu declared that he would prefer to portray good roles than star in large-scale, commercial films. "I do whatever work I get. I don’t have any aspiration of starring in Rs 500 crore film. I don’t get offered such kind of parts. But whatever I get, I do it diligently," he said.

Regarding his career, Dibyendu may be seen next in IC814 with Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, and other actors. The Netflix slate debut saw the announcement of the hijack drama.

