Did Prabhas buy a new lavish apartment in London? Here’s what we know!

When Prabhas was filming and taking vacations in London, he used to rent an apartment, which came with a hefty monthly fee of about Rs 60 lakhs. Prabhas decided to go to London on a more permanent basis due to health issues, including a knee operation that was performed in Europe, according to recent sources.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:50
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI: Prabhas, a South Indian actor best known for his memorable parts in big-budget films like Salaar and Baahubali, is creating a lot of buzz on social media due to speculations over his most recent real estate venture. Though fascinated by the filming of Kalki 2898 AD, there are rumors that the actor bought a new home in London.

Also read: Wow! Trailer of Salaar to drop on this date, Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur to have a dance number in the film

When Prabhas was filming and taking vacations in London, he used to rent an apartment, which came with a hefty monthly fee of about Rs 60 lakhs. Prabhas decided to go to London on a more permanent basis due to health issues, including a knee operation that was performed in Europe, according to recent sources.

Prabhas recently basked in the success of his latest cinematic venture, Salar. The movie, helmed by director Prashanth Neel, saw a global release on December 22 and emerged as a massive hit, raking in a staggering Rs 650 crores at the box office. Currently, Prabhas is fully engrossed in the production of his next magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast with Santhosh Narayanan composing the music and Vyjayanthi Movies backing the project. Alongside Prabhas, the film features leading actresses Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, with industry stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan essaying pivotal roles. The eagerly awaited film is slated for a theatrical release on May 9.

The news that Jr. NTR and Nani have joined Kalki 2898 AD's ensemble cast and that Vijay Deverakonda may make a cameo elevating fans enthusiasm. There are rumors that Jr. NTR will play Parashuram and Nani will play Kripacharya in the moments that head the climax. The film has an astounding budget of more than Rs 500 Crores and promises to provide an aesthetically spectacular cinematic experience using cutting-edge blue screen technology.

Prabhas has several intriguing projects in development, in addition to Kalki 2898 AD, such as The Raja Saab, Kannappa, Salaar 2, Spirit, Ravanam, an untitled project with Srikanth Odela, and another untitled project with Hanu Raghavapudi. According to reports, The Raja Saab will be a horror-comedy starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in key parts.

Also read:Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Salaar Prabhas Prithviraj Sukumaran Shruti Haasan Jagapathi Babu Bobby Simha Tinnu Anand Easwari Rao Sriya Reddy Prabhas Fans Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gaurav Dubey and Siddharth Sagar Steal the Show with Hilarious 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Inspired Comedy Performance on 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge'!
MUMBAI: This Saturday, get ready to embark on a laughter-filled journey with Sony Entertainment Television's comedy...
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
MUMBAI: Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, has created waves across the nation with its compelling narrative on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Gayatri Gauri shares MUST-WATCH nostalgic video of her theatre days with Rakesh Bedi
MUMBAI: Gayatri Gauri is a well known face in the world of television. She has been part of Tv shows like Hum Rahein Na...
Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."
MUMBAI: Impactful, hard-hitting, and gritty, the teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has been released and has indeed left...
Celebrating 22 Years Of ‘Aadi’: 5 Reasons To Watch This NTR Jr Movie
MUMBAI: Man of Masses NTR Jr's power-packed performance and a gripping storyline in the movie ‘Aadi’ completes a...
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?
MUMBAI: As Global Star Ram Charan gears up for his highly anticipated projects in 2024, including the upcoming...
Recent Stories
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
Sabarmati
Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."
NTR
Celebrating 22 Years Of ‘Aadi’: 5 Reasons To Watch This NTR Jr Movie
Janhvi
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?
Naveen
Chhichhore star Naveen Polishetty faces an accident in the US
Akshaye
Here's what Akshaye Khanna is upto nowadays, take a look