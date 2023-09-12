Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie

Movie Salaar is one of the biggest releases of the year, the movie clears the censor board test with A certificate, here is the duration of the movie
Salaar

MUMBAI : Movie Salaar has been the talk ever since it was announced, the movie that is directed by KGF director Prshanth Neel has Rebel star Prabhas along with Shrutai Haasan, indeed the movie is one big release of the year, and it is one of the much anticipated movies of the year.

Ever since the trailer was out the fans are excited for the movie and we see many posts all over the internet where they are sharing about the movie and showering all the love, the fans are looking forward to all the details of the movie and now there are reports about the censorship of the movie.

The movie Salaar reportedly passed the censor test with A certificate, and reports say there are minimal cuts in the movie, also the duration of the movie is 2 hours 55 minutes. Indeed this has grabbed the attention and increased excitement among the fans as they are going to see their favourite actor Rebel star Prabhas for nearly 3 hours in the movie.

Indeed the hype and the buzz of the movie is sky high and we look forward to see what the makers have to offer with this high octane action thriller.

Well earlier the director Prashanth Neel revealed that this movie will not have a connection with the movie KGF.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Salaar, do let us know in the comment section below.

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandu, the movie stars  Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, along with Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. Prabhas is reportedly portraying dual roles in this film.

Salaar is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 22 December 2023.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

