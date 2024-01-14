Did You Know! Aamir Khan's Midnight Visit to Mushtaq Khan for Scene Narration

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan shared a remarkable incident highlighting Aamir Khan's deep involvement in film-making during an interview with Digital Commentary. Mushtaq, who has collaborated with Aamir on several films, commended the superstar's dedication to creating impactful scenes. He narrated an incident when Aamir reached his house post-midnight to discuss and narrate a revised scene for their film "Akele Hum Akele Tum."

According to Mushtaq, Aamir's commitment to perfection is evident in his desire for every scene to be meaningful and for each artist to have their moments. Mushtaq recalled a specific scene in "Akele Hum Akele Tum" where he played Aamir's lawyer. Aamir disagreed with a point made in the scene and expressed his dissatisfaction to the director, Mansoor Khan. Despite Mansoor completing the scene as originally planned, Aamir was persistent in wanting to revisit and modify it.

Also Read:Wow! Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao dances her heart out in Ira-Nupur wedding

Late that night, Aamir contacted Mushtaq and informed him that they were reworking the scene with the writer. Aamir insisted on meeting immediately to discuss the changes. Mushtaq convinced Aamir to send the modified scene with his driver, as it was already late. To Mushtaq's surprise, Aamir went above and beyond expectations. At 12:15 am, Aamir himself arrived at Mushtaq's house to narrate the revised scene under the streetlamp. The actor's dedication and attention to detail left a lasting impression on Mushtaq and showcased Aamir's commitment to delivering exceptional performances.

Mushtaq shared this incident to emphasize Aamir Khan's genuine passion for creating impactful cinema and to dispel misconceptions about interference. The story highlighted Aamir's willingness to go the extra mile to ensure the quality of the film and the performances of all involved.

Also Read: Oh No! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled as he looks drunk and trips in front of paps after an event

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: The Indian Express



