Wow! Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao dances her heart out in Ira-Nupur wedding

The other day we saw Ira Khan’s funny video showing us how she is ‘spying’ on her logistics team. Now we are here with Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao’s joyful dance.
MUMBAI: A lot of happiness has entered in the life of Ira Khan as she has found the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare and is soon going to marry him.

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also read - Congratulations! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally married, check out the inside pics here

Earlier, we got to see Nupur Shikhare jogging to the wedding venue along with his squad which looked strange in the beginning but that wasn’t the only strange thing that the netizens noticed.

The wedding was in a Marathi-style but we got to see Nupur Shikhare, the groom, in the wedding, wearing just shorts and black vest.

The wedding was full of laughter and joy. The couple looked really happy together and it looked like a very unique wedding to witness.

However, the wedding is not over and it seems that the couple is onto their wedding once again in Udaipur. Now there are more fun parts from the wedding which are being revealed on social media. The other day we saw Ira Khan’s fun video where she showed us how she is ‘spying’ on her logistics team.

Now there is another video where we can see Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, dancing her heart out in the wedding. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, we are getting to see a lot of other fun videos from the wedding like Nupur and Ira’s dance together which has gone viral on social media.

Also read - Ira Khan turns THIS for her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; read inside 

Tell us how you feel about this wedding journey of Nupur and Ira, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Bollywood weddings Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 13:17

