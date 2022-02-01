Did You Know? Akshay Kumar had WARNED Saif Ali Khan before dating Kareena Kapoor!

MUMBAI: Of late, Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a candid conversation. It was part of chats for Tweak India. The two ladies spoke about a lot of topics that included work, family, home, wellness, fitness and so on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are great friends. The two had done more than half a dozen films together some of them are blockbusters. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar had a word of advice for Saif Ali Khan when the two began dating. As we know, the couple got together during Tashan in 2008. The movie had Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

It seems he told Chote Nawab that Kareena Kapoor Khan came from a dangerous family. Kareena Kapoor Khan told Twinkle Khanna it was more like, "don't mess with her" kind of advice. She said that Akshay Kumar did a good thing. Well, as we know Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top film families of Bollywood. She is grand-daughter of Raj Kapoor, and they command high respect from one and all.

Even Akshay Kumar was a rank outsider when he married Twinkle Khanna. After his wedding, he has been a devoted husband.

CREDIT: TOI