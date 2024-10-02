Did You Know! Don 3: The Predecessor to Ranveer Singh in Replacing Shah Rukh Khan

Discover who was initially considered before Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
Ranveer

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is set to headline the much-awaited Don 3, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan. However, prior to his casting, another actor was approached for the coveted role.

Don 3, the next installment in the iconic Bollywood franchise, has been generating immense excitement. Farhan Akhtar's revelation of Ranveer Singh taking over the reins from Shah Rukh Khan has stirred considerable anticipation. Nonetheless, reports suggest that there was an earlier contender for the role.

According to sources cited by Times Now, Ranbir Kapoor was initially considered for the lead in Don 3 after Shah Rukh Khan declined the script. However, Ranbir also turned down the opportunity, eventually paving the way for Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the titular character. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan had previously essayed the role of the charismatic criminal in the franchise's first two installments, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively.

Also Read:WOAH! THIS video hints that Don 3 is happening; but will it be Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan in lead? Here’s what netizens have to say

Last August, Ranveer Singh teased fans with a glimpse of what to expect from Don 3, sharing a captivating teaser on his Instagram. The teaser features him delivering a compelling monologue, culminating in the revelation of his character as 'Don.' Accompanied by the caption "A New Era Begins. #Don3," the video set the stage for the film's highly anticipated release in 2025.

In a heartfelt tribute, Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture and expressed his profound admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, the legendary actors who inspired him to pursue acting. He acknowledged the immense responsibility of upholding the 'Don' legacy and expressed gratitude to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for entrusting him with the role.

Reflecting on the impact of Bachchan and Khan on his life and career, Ranveer vowed to honor their legacy and entertain audiences with his portrayal of 'Don.'

Also Read: Confirmed! Don 3 pre-production set to commence next month, Crew eyeing August for the start of shooting

