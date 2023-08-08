WOAH! THIS video hints that Don 3 is happening; but will it be Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan in lead? Here’s what netizens have to say

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share a video hinting that Don 3 is happening. But, here’s what netizens have to say about the casting of the film.
Don 3

MUMBAI: There have been a lot of reports about Don 3. According to reports, Don 3 is happening but Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of it and Ranveer Singh will replace him. Recently, it was reported that the makers are planning to make an official announcement about it soon and the announcement video will be attached with Gadar 2. 

Now, today, Farhan Akhtar posted a video on social media, in which he has hinted that Don 3 is happening. But well, it is not yet announced which actor plays the lead role.

Well, netizens have mixed reactions to it. A netizen tweeted, “With all due respect to @FarOutAkhtar (big fan) & @RanveerOfficial (loved his performances) #Don3 is not acceptable without @iamsrk for this generation of fans. Hope I am wrong :).” Another Twitter user wrote,  “I am of course sad that SRK is not in the next installment of Don but I personally feel that only one person could have played the role of Don after Shah Rukh Khan and that is Ranveer Singh.”

One more Twitter user wrote, “Nobody give damn about Don without SRK charm and swagger.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you think that Ranveer Singh will be a perfect choice to play Don? Let us know in the comments below... 

Talking about SRK’s movies, the actor has Jawan and Dunki lined up. The former is slated to release on 7th September 2023, and the latter will hit the big screens during Christmas. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

