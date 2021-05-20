Did you know this Hollywood actress lost to Tanushree Dutta during Miss Universe 2004

MUMBAI: Actress Tanushree Dutta who made her strong mark in Bollywood with movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapane, Dhol, good boy by boy and others, is no doubt one of the gorgeous actresses we have in Bollywood, the actress had managed to get all the attention of the fans with her different roles and songs.

For all the Tanushree Dutta fans here is the news, Did you know Gal Gadot lost to Tanushree Dutta in pageant? She had won the 2004 Miss Israel beauty pageant and competed in the Miss Universe 2004 pageant. The same year, former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta was representing India as well. Tanushree managed to find her way to the top 10 round, Gadot didn't make it to the elimination rounds.

No doubt the Hollywood actress Gal Gadot is now one of the big stars, but this Miss Universe story is known to very few.

Gal Gadot made her acting debut with the movie Fast and Furious in the year 2009. She came to light with her movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. In the film, she played the role of Wonder Woman.

And talking about actress Tanushree Dutta she was last seen in the movie Apartment which was released in the year 2010. Well we look forward to the projects of the actress.

