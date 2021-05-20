Did you know that Kareena Kapoor’s character 'Geet' from Jab We Met inspired Anushka Sharma to become an actress

MUMBAI: How can we forget one of the most loved character of the actress Kareena Kapoor in the movie Jab We Met? She played the character of Geet which was immensely loved by the fans all over and till today it is considered to be one of the best work of the actress. Did you know that this character of Kareena Kapoor inspired Anushka Sharma to step in the world of movies.

In one of the media interactions, the actress Anushka Sharma said, "I have been waiting to work with Imtiaz for the longest time. I remember watching Jab We Met in Bikaner with my parents and I felt this is an amazing film.

"Looking at the character of 'Geet' (essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan) I felt I should be doing films. I enjoyed collaborating with him for this film,"

The actress said this during the promotion of her movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. No doubt Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses we have in Bollywood today.

On the work front actress Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero, and recently produced projects like, Patal Lok and Bulbul, and on the other hand Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

