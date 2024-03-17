Did You Know? Laapataa Ladies’s Phool aka Nitanshi Goel previously was part of Colors' popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki

MUMBAI: Reviews of Laapataa Ladies are abuzz about the actors' performances and the plot. Kiran Rao is the film's director and producer, working alongside Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Actors who are relatively new to the screen include Ravi Kisan, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Chhaya Kadam. With this film, most of the actors are making their big-screen debuts, but some of them have already established impressive resumes. Did you know that the Phool character in the project, played by actress Nitanshi Goel, was a cast member of the television show Thapki Pyar Ki?

Nitanshi Goel has a long history of involvement in the entertainment sector. The fifteen-year-old actress has made several appearances in TV series and advertisements. Her portrayal of Bani, the daughter of Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) and Bihaan, on the hit serial Thapki Pyar Ki on Colors, was one of her most prominent roles. She had to perform in some difficult sequences as a tomboy in the project, which was very amazing for a young actress.

Nitanshi has been in a number of well-known TV series in addition to Thapki Pyaar Ki, including Daayan, Peshwa Bajirao, Naagarjuna-Ek Yodha, and Love Sleep Repeat. The actress has received a lot of love and attention for her social media presence in addition to her acting career.

The latest comedy-drama starring Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao centers on a significant misunderstanding. The story revolves around a recently married guy who, through no fault of his own, misplaces his traditional veiled wife and ends up with another, equally new bride. The pair doesn't realize how confused they are until they arrive at a train station when they eventually realize the reality. The narrative takes an unexpected turn before building to a captivating finale.

