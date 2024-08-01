Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Visionary Showman Who Transcended Struggles to Build a Cinematic Empire

MUMBAI: In the initial days, Raj Kapoor worked as a clapper boy in films on the advice of his father. Sweeping the floors of Prithvi Theater earned him a meagre salary of Rs 1. His journey began with a small role in the 1935 film 'Inquilab' at the age of 10.

Under the guidance of director Kedar Sharma, who initially scolded him for clapping wrongly, Raj Kapoor got his chance as an actor in the film 'Neel Kamal.' The success of 'Neel Kamal' opened doors to more film offers for the budding actor.

However, Raj Kapoor was not content with just being an actor; he aspired to be a filmmaker. At the age of 24, he directed his first film, 'Aag,' which didn't fare well commercially. Undeterred, he rebounded with the blockbuster 'Barsaat' in 1949, marking the beginning of his directorial success.

Raj Kapoor's vision extended beyond his acting prowess. In 1948, he founded RK Studios, becoming a prolific producer and director. He earned the moniker 'Showman of the Millennium' for his contribution to the film industry. His creative brilliance produced iconic films, solidifying the Kapoor family's name in the entertainment world.

Despite facing asthma-related health issues in his later years, Raj Kapoor continued to make significant contributions to Indian cinema. He passed away in 1988 at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Credit: DNA



