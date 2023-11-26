Finally! Once Raj Kapoor reacted to rumours of his affair with Nargis: Denied cheating on wife Krishna Raj Kapoor; Says ‘whatever belonged to one, one had it…’

MUMBAI: Particularly in the past, Bollywood celebrities have frequently made news for their difficult marriages, divorces, extramarital affairs, and other situations. We have heard countless accounts of celebrities divorcing partners in order to wed the actresses they fell in love with while on set. Dharmendra is a perfect example; he chose to remain married to Prakash Kaur, his first wife and then wed Hema Malini in 1980. We'll tell you about the time when renowned actor Raj Kapoor responded to reports that he was dating Nargis.

He is regarded as the Greatest Showman and has had an overwhelming impact on the Hindi film industry. While he was married to Krishna Kapoor, there were rumors that he was in love with a number of actresses, one of them is Nargis. He collaborated with her on eighteen films, including Awaraa, Chori Chori, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, and numerous others.

In a previous documentary about Raj Kapoor's life and legacy, Prasar Bharti talked about the rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Nargis. He had called her "the actress," but he had not taken her name. When he first met her, Kapoor described her as young, angelic, and a great actress. Later, he said that he had always believed in drawing a line and had never considered marrying the renowned actress. He made it clear that neither his actress nor his wife and his wife wasn't his actress.

Raj Kapoor stated, “We kept on working over the years, with all the intensity. Because, to each his own, whatever belonged to one, one had it. One did not feel in any manner playing second fiddle, no! You are absolutely supreme where you belong. And then, another thing, the understanding part of it. Each one understood, and nobody cheated anybody. The mother of my children wasn’t meant to be my actress, so she didn’t feel cheated. I didn’t feel that way. And similarly, the actress came into me being my actress, not the mother of my children.”

Later on, Rishi Kapoor, the son of Raj Kapoor, talked about his father's extramarital affairs in his autobiography Khullam Khulla. After discovering his engagement with Vyjayanthimala, he spoke about his mother, Krishna Raj, moving out of the house with his son, Rishi, and staying in a hotel.

