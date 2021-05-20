Did you know that Saif Ali Khan was offered the movie Heyy Babyy?

MUMBAI: One of the most loved movies of Bollywood is Heyy Babyy, the movie which had Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh in the lead role along with Vidya Balan, has created a strong back in Bollywood and in the hearts and minds of the audience. All the three men were loved in the movie and looking at the movie we feel these roles were written for them only.

But did you know, Ritesh Deshmukh’s part was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, yes you heard right. Saif Ali Khan was the initial choice for the character Tanmay played by Ritesh Deshmukh.

No doubt Saif Ali Khan would have given his touch to the movie and the character, but what Ritesh Deshmukh did was loved by the fans. Well, it is also said that Rani Mukherjee was the first choice for the role of the mother which was played by Vidya Balan.

Released in the year 2007 Heyy Babyy was directed by Sajid Khan, this was his first full length feature film as a director.

Heyy Babyy throwed light on the father's role and importance in a child's life.

