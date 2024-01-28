Did You Know! The Tragic Tale of Divya Bharti: Bollywood's Sensational Star Who Shone Bright but Faded Away at 19

MUMBAI : In the realm of Bollywood, success often comes after years of toil, but for Divya Bharti, the trajectory was swift and meteoric. At the tender age of 18, she had already earned the title of India's highest-paid actress. Yet, her promising career was tragically cut short at 19, leaving an irreplaceable void in the industry and paving the way for the rise of subsequent stars like Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, and Kajol.

In 1988, while still a ninth-grader in a Mumbai school, Divya Bharti caught the eye of Nandu Tolani, setting in motion her journey into the world of cinema. After initial setbacks and replacements in planned debuts, Divya made her mark with the Telugu film "Bobbili Raja" in 1990, followed by a successful Tamil debut with "Nila Pennae." By the end of 1991, she had become a prominent name in the South Indian film industry.

Her foray into Bollywood happened in 1992, and within a remarkably short span, she ascended to the pinnacle of stardom. Films like "Vishwatma," "Shola Aur Shabnam," "Deewana," and "Balwan" catapulted her to unparalleled success. Two budding actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty, made their debut opposite her during this phase. By early 1993, Divya was not just a rising star; she was a phenomenon, reportedly charging over Rs 50 lakh per film.

However, tragedy struck in April 1993 when Divya Bharti fell from the balcony of her 5th-floor apartment, marking the abrupt end of a promising career. Despite initial speculations and rumors surrounding her death, her family denied any foul play. Married to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala at the time, Divya's demise deeply saddened the entire film fraternity, with many considering her the next Bollywood superstar.

At the time of her untimely death, Divya Bharti was actively working on 14 films in various stages of completion. Two released posthumously, while she was replaced in 12 others, leading to the emergence of new talents who stepped into the roles she left behind. Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, and Kajol were among those who filled the void, enjoying subsequent success and prolonged careers.

Divya's legacy endures, with her last release, "Shatranj," hitting screens in December 1993. Her impact on co-stars and contemporaries was profound, with many acknowledging her as the best they had worked with. Even today, three decades after her passing, Divya Bharti remains an icon of Indian cinema, inspiring generations of stars like Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

Credit: DNA