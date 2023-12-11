OMG! THIS actress’s film was screened after her death but a mysterious incident left everyone shocked at the cinema hall

Divya Bharti’s last film Rang released after her untimely death. The film also starrer Ayesha Jhulka who played Divya’s sister. The latter revealed a scary incident that happened during the trial of the film which was after the death of the actress.
Divya Bharti

MUMBAI : Actress Divya Bharti started her acting career as a teen and became a sensation for her innocent looks and powerful performance. She won millions of hearts and had a promising career ahead of her before she tragically fell to her death from a high rise under mysterious circumstances.

Everyone was eager to see Divya’s scene in the film and the minute her scene came on the screen, there was an electric shock and after a spark the screen fell and broke as well as the cinema hall went dark.

This incident left everyone scared and shocked.

