OMG! THIS actress’s film was screened after her death but a mysterious incident left everyone shocked at the cinema hall

MUMBAI : Actress Divya Bharti started her acting career as a teen and became a sensation for her innocent looks and powerful performance. She won millions of hearts and had a promising career ahead of her before she tragically fell to her death from a high rise under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read-SAD! Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: Divya shot 40% of this film before she passed away. She was later replaced by Juhi Chawla

Divya Bharti’s last film Rang released after her untimely death. The film also starrer Ayesha Jhulka who played Divya’s sister. The latter revealed a scary incident that happened during the trial of the film which was after the death of the actress.

Everyone was eager to see Divya’s scene in the film and the minute her scene came on the screen, there was an electric shock and after a spark the screen fell and broke as well as the cinema hall went dark.

Also Read-Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing

This incident left everyone scared and shocked.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA