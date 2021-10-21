Did You Know: There was a strong rumour once that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan married in Dubai!

MUMBAI: As Katrina Kaif has been rumoured to be with Vicky Kaushal, Salman had also been linked to several leading ladies including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif as well!

While there were instances where Salman could have got a wife already, the superstar is still single. While he has had many girlfriends and paired up with even more, did you know once there were rumours that he tied the knot in Dubai?

As per a video by the Youtube channel Offscreen Of Stars, at the start of 2019, there were rumours that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were married while in Dubai. They stated that 'wedded' couple wanted to keep it under wraps and not share the news with the world. But, those were just rumours and had no base to support it. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are still single individuals. It was said that Salman was looking for a place in the Arab country, Kamaal Rashid Khan (aka KRK) tweeted that the superstar was all set to walk down the aisle. Moreover, it was with someone from outside the industry. The self-proclaimed critic had stated that if someone would pay him Rs 2 crore he would even reveal the to-be bride's name.