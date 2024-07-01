Did You Know! Vicky Kaushal's Audition Tale: Tried for Blockbuster 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' Starring Katrina Kaif, Got Rejected

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, now part of the industry's A-list, once had his share of auditions and rejections. Surprisingly, one of the auditions was for the blockbuster film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. In an interview with India Today, it was revealed that Vicky auditioned for the role of Zain, SRK's friend in the film. However, the casting team decided he wasn't the right fit for the part, leading to Sharib Hashmi eventually taking on the role.

Sharib Hashmi, who stepped into the character of Zain, recently collaborated with Vicky Kaushal in Laxam Utekar's family drama 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' which went on to become a commercial success, earning Rs 116 crore worldwide. The chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Vicky was well-received by the audience.

Also Read: Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Reflects on a Year of Versatility, Hunger, and Ambition

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' directed by Yash Chopra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, features a love story spanning a decade. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, the film was made with a budget of Rs 50 crore and went on to collect Rs 235.70 crore worldwide, solidifying its status as a blockbuster. The narrative revolves around Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian immigrant, his love interest Meera Thapar (Katrina Kaif), and the aspiring documentary maker Akira (Anushka Sharma).

Despite the setback in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' Vicky Kaushal's career has soared since then, with notable performances in various critically acclaimed films. His upcoming project, 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,' directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor, promises to be a romantic comedy featuring Triptii Dimri. Fans eagerly await Vicky's next venture, set to hit theaters in 2024.

Also Read: Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Reflects on a Year of Versatility, Hunger, and Ambition

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA