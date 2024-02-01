Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Reflects on a Year of Versatility, Hunger, and Ambition

Vicky Kaushal shares insights into his eventful year with multiple releases, expressing an increased hunger for challenging roles and diverse genres.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, the versatile actor who captivated audiences with back-to-back releases in 2023, reflects on a year of growth, ambition, and a deepened hunger for challenging roles. From a rom-com to a biographical war drama, Kaushal showcases his diverse acting prowess.

Year in Review:

With projects like "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," "The Great Indian Family," "Sam Bahadur," and "Dunki," Vicky Kaushal took on a spectrum of roles that highlighted his versatility. Reflecting on the year, he emphasizes a profound takeaway—an intensified hunger and ambition for more challenging opportunities. Kaushal expresses a desire to push himself into even tougher situations as an actor, indicating a heightened commitment to his craft.

Charged Up for the Future:

Kaushal states, "I genuinely feel hungrier than ever before." The actor acknowledges that the challenges faced in 2023, particularly in portraying the character of Sam in "Sam Bahadur," have fueled his drive to delve into more demanding roles. He is eager to embrace tougher situations as part of his artistic journey.

Meaningful and Powerful Roles:

Known for seeking meaningful and powerful roles, Kaushal surprised audiences with projects like "Govinda Naam Mera" and "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke." He views each film as an opportunity for growth, focusing on whether the story, character, or director's vision resonates with him. Kaushal's confidence in taking up diverse roles stems from his excitement about the narrative and the conversations the films aim to have with the audience.

Belief in Emotional Connection:

Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of film releases, Kaushal emphasizes the belief that if a film strikes the right emotional chords, it will connect with the audience regardless of the release phase. He cites the success of "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" as an example of a film that resonated positively with viewers.

Driven by Responsibilities:

While films like "Sam Bahadur," "Sardar Udham," and "Uri: The Surgical Strike" bring a sense of responsibility toward the characters portrayed, Kaushal acknowledges his ongoing hunger to explore different genres. These characters, he notes, bring out the best in him as an actor.

Vicky Kaushal concludes the year with a sense of accomplishment and a fervent commitment to pushing boundaries in his artistic journey.

Credit: Hindustan Times 

    

