Did You Know! Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood Bond: Ajay Devgn's Role in Introducing Him to Rohit Shetty Unveiled

Unraveling the camaraderie behind the scenes as Vivek Oberoi steps into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 23:22
movie_image: 
Vivek

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi, set to grace the screens in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated 'Indian Police Force,' recently delved into an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble. In this candid chat, the actor shared a fascinating anecdote about his introduction to the renowned director, all thanks to the influential gesture of none other than Ajay Devgn.

Recalling the early days of their careers, Vivek reminisced, "There’s a lot of mutual love and respect between us. We started our careers at the same time. I was doing Company, he was doing Zameen. We had a big brother, a common factor, Ajay Devgn, who has been nothing short of a big brother to him and a big brother to me. I have done five films with Ajay bhai. He is one of the most generous, loving, giving people."

Also Read: Must Read! Vivek Oberoi opens up about coping with negativity over the years; Says ‘They are going to be trolls…’

The turning point in Vivek's journey with Rohit Shetty traces back to Ajay Devgn's supportive nature. Vivek revealed, "I remember the first time I met Rohit was only because of him. He called him onto the set, abhi toh Company bani bhi nahi thi, release bhi nahi hui thi, shooting hi chal rahi thi. He had said ke ye ladka bahot acha actor hai, aake dekh lo zara isko. So, those gestures Ajay Devgn has…he doesn’t speak much about it. But it’s our job to speak about it and tell people what a great guy he is."

Expressing gratitude for Ajay Devgn's role in his career, Vivek continued, "I know Rohit bhai from those days. Both of us have been friends, and he has been somebody who is very supportive in all my charitable endeavors, especially for cops. And Rohit bhai is always there for that."

As Vivek steps into 'Indian Police Force,' the admiration and mutual respect between him and Rohit Shetty seem to have strengthened over the years. The actor emphasized the honor he felt when Rohit revealed, "I wanted you to do it [Vikram Bakshi's character] since the first time I wrote it three years ago." Such moments, according to Vivek, create a sense of mutual desire and respect, solidifying the bond between the actor and the director.

In the wide-ranging interview, Vivek Oberoi also touched upon topics like new-age journalism and shed light on his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Interesting! Vivek Oberoi Reflects on Dabangg Memories and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Bollywood Bubble 

Vivek Oberoi Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty Indian Police Force Bollywood camaraderie mutual respect Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 23:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to have a sequel? Director Sriram Raghavan opens up on the same
MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is among the latest Bollywood offerings. The film presented unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and...
Kavya: OMG! Kavya interrupts Adhiraj and Radhika's wedding, declares that the wedding cannot take place
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Did You Know! Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood Bond: Ajay Devgn's Role in Introducing Him to Rohit Shetty Unveiled
MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi, set to grace the screens in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated 'Indian Police Force,' recently...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj fears of Dimpy following Anupama's footsteps
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi gets jealous of Mahi calling Vanraj 'papa'
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Woah! Vaquar Sheikh to fall for Anupama’s simplicity
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Must read! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to have a sequel? Director Sriram Raghavan opens up on the same
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
Must read! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to have a sequel? Director Sriram Raghavan opens up on the same
Ranbir
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Unveils Heartwarming Moment with Daughter Raha, Shares Ideal Sunday
Kajal
Wow! Kajal Aggarwal's Enchanting Swiss Retreat: Winter Charms Unveiled
Akshay
Emotional! Akshay Kumar congratulates wife Twinkle Khanna for graduating from University of London, take a look at this heartwarming post
Ram
What! Ram Charan to play Lord Shri Ram in HanuMan 2?
Siddharth
Wow! This is how Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his fans