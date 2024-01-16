Did You Know! Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood Bond: Ajay Devgn's Role in Introducing Him to Rohit Shetty Unveiled

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi, set to grace the screens in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated 'Indian Police Force,' recently delved into an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Bubble. In this candid chat, the actor shared a fascinating anecdote about his introduction to the renowned director, all thanks to the influential gesture of none other than Ajay Devgn.

Recalling the early days of their careers, Vivek reminisced, "There’s a lot of mutual love and respect between us. We started our careers at the same time. I was doing Company, he was doing Zameen. We had a big brother, a common factor, Ajay Devgn, who has been nothing short of a big brother to him and a big brother to me. I have done five films with Ajay bhai. He is one of the most generous, loving, giving people."

The turning point in Vivek's journey with Rohit Shetty traces back to Ajay Devgn's supportive nature. Vivek revealed, "I remember the first time I met Rohit was only because of him. He called him onto the set, abhi toh Company bani bhi nahi thi, release bhi nahi hui thi, shooting hi chal rahi thi. He had said ke ye ladka bahot acha actor hai, aake dekh lo zara isko. So, those gestures Ajay Devgn has…he doesn’t speak much about it. But it’s our job to speak about it and tell people what a great guy he is."

Expressing gratitude for Ajay Devgn's role in his career, Vivek continued, "I know Rohit bhai from those days. Both of us have been friends, and he has been somebody who is very supportive in all my charitable endeavors, especially for cops. And Rohit bhai is always there for that."

As Vivek steps into 'Indian Police Force,' the admiration and mutual respect between him and Rohit Shetty seem to have strengthened over the years. The actor emphasized the honor he felt when Rohit revealed, "I wanted you to do it [Vikram Bakshi's character] since the first time I wrote it three years ago." Such moments, according to Vivek, create a sense of mutual desire and respect, solidifying the bond between the actor and the director.

In the wide-ranging interview, Vivek Oberoi also touched upon topics like new-age journalism and shed light on his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble