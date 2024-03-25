Diljit Dosanjh allegedly married Punjabi singer Nisha Bano? Latter reacts to viral wedding photo!

Nisha Bano was spotted posing alongside Diljit. The previously mentioned photo has been making the rounds on the internet for the past few weeks, and numerous people have been claiming that Diljit is married to Nisha and that the two of them have a son.
MUMBAI: Nisha Bano, an actress and singer from Punjab, responded to rumors that she was getting married to Diljit Dosanjh recently. Nisha appears in a widely shared social media photo dressed like a bride. She's spotted posing alongside Diljit. The previously mentioned photo has been making the rounds on the internet for the past few weeks, and numerous people have been claiming that Diljit is married to Nisha and that the two of them have a son.

Also read:Imtiaz Ali wants to cast Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Jab We Met 2 ‘For sure’; Says ‘I would have that feeling’

However, reacting to the viral photo, Nisha clarified that she is not married to Diljit. Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday (March 22), Nisha wrote, "Hahahaha koi menu v puchlo, mai ave hi wife bnati, eh news bhut viral ho rahi n bhut Sare lok menu video n pics tag n share kar rahe but punjabiya nu ta pta k mai @sameermahiofficial di wife aa Bollywood nu kon samjave People have made me somebody's wife but they should ask me as well. This news has gone viral and people are tagging me in videos and photos. The Punjabis know that I am Sameer Mahi's wife but who will make Bollywood understand this?)"

For those unversed, an old interview of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has also gone viral in which she suggests that Diljit has a child. During the promotions of their film Good Newzz, Kiara reportedly hinted at being the only cast member without a child. The film also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan besides Kiara and Diljit.

Diljit is getting ready for the release of Crew, which stars Kareena, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on March 29. He also holds Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. Netflix will debut the movie on April 12.

Diljit has been making news nonstop over the past few days. His widely shared recordings from Ed Sheeran's performance in Mumbai have drawn attention. In addition to performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration earlier this month, the actor-singer also made several B-Town superstars and the Ambanis groove to his tunes.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS video with the team of Crew!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Free Press Journal

