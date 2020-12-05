Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu border

MUMBAI: Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government.

Diljit urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media.

After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google."

He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said.

"Muddon ko na bhatkaya jaye. Koi khoon kharabe ki baat (nahi ho rahi hai). Twitter aur bahut sari baatein hoti hain. Ghumate hain. Hum haath jodhke ke yeh vinti karte hain ke yeh hi dhikhaya jaaye, and yeh ke hum sab peaceful baithe hain (there are attempts to divert the issue. There is no violence. We request you to show that things are peaceful here)," he said.

The singer also sat down with the farmers, and spent some time with them.

Diljit's visit comes after his much-publicised Twitter war with actress Kangana Ranaut earlier this week.

