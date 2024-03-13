Dilwale: Fan Fiction! Netizens feels romance should haven the core essence of the movie and not revenge

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved movies of superstar Shahrukh Khan is Dilwale, the movie that also had Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon along with the superstar is directed by mass director Rohit Shetty.

The movie was released in the year 2015 and it faced clash with the movie Bajirao Mastani, the movie got some mixed to positive response from the fans all over. As we all know the Romance between the superstar Shahrukh Khan and Kajol was not direct it was post the angle of Revenge and later it became the love story, because there was Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in the movie, the fans were expecting that the movie will be a hardcore romantic but unfortunately that was not the scenario.

Let us have a look at the fan based theories where they were expecting some romantic and some different angle from the movie Dilwale.

Prajakta – “I went to see the movie to see the romance of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol but unfortunately the Romance was very less and it was more of action”

Pritam – “We went to see the romance of one of the iconic jodis of Indian cinema Shahrukh Khan and Kajol but what we see Kajol was villain in between and later she changed, this is not we were expecting, the image of the iconic Idol couple of Indian cinema was getting changed”

Akanksha – “We loved the movie but the movie should have only Shahrukh Khan and Kajol, I feel Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon wasted, the movie should have more of romance and less of action”

Payal – “The name of the movie is Dilwale and what we see is action and was looking forward to see the romance of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol which was very less in the movie”

Well these are some of the theories which the fans are saying should have been in the movie Dilwale, what are your views on these comments and what do you think was the romantic element between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajal was missing in the movie and the focus was more on the action and revenge drama, do let us know in the comment section below.

