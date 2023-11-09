What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

MUMBAI: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Bollywood film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. After the super success of Pathaan, SRK is now seen in Jawan which is also doing amazing business.

SRK has always been known as the King of Romance. With films like Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, etc he has cemented his place as the quintessential romantic hero. While these films made him who he is, SRK still had this yearning to do an action film.

In a throwback interview, Khan said, “I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action.”

Khan added, “I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films.”

Khan hit the jackpot with Pathaan and now with Jawan. The latter has already collected over Rs 65 crores at the box office.

