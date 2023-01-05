Dimple Kapadia: With Homi there's a sense of trust that is always in place

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia shared her working experience with director Homi Adajania in 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 09:50
movie_image: 
Dimple Kapadia

MUMBAI:  Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia shared her working experience with director Homi Adajania in 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.

Dimple said: "With Homi there is a sense of trust that is always in place and with 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', the storyline in itself was something unique and out of the box. In my first narration, I couldn't believe this is the character that he penned down for me."

She is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughters-in-law and a daughter.

Dimple said that she has never played such a character before: "The role of a Queenpin leading a cartel was something that I had never done before, and I was excited by the challenge of bringing this complex character to life on screen."

Speaking about the director, the 'Bobby' actress added: "Homi is one of the most eccentric directors I have worked with and he brings this eccentricity to the characters and the screenplay. He had a clear idea of what he wanted from the character and how he wanted to tell the story, and I was impressed by his attention to detail and his passion for the project."

"Overall, it was the combination of the character, the story, and the opportunity to work with Homi that made me say yes to the show."

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

SOURCE : IANS

Dimple Kapadia Homi Adajania Saas Bahu aur Flamingo Veteran Savitri Bobby Radhika Madan Angira Dhar Isha Talwar Ashish Verma Varun Mitra Udit Arora Deepak Dobriyal Monica Dogra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 09:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Imlie: Shocking! Chini kidnaps Imlie’s daughter just like Imlie had done to Malini’s daughter Chini
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
MUMBAI :Last week, movies and web series like Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel, U Turn, and others were released. While PS 2...
Katha Ankahee:Aww! Viaan praises Katha’s food for the secret ingredient she added
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “There is no news as such, but I would definitely love to be a part of Golmaal 5” - Sharman Joshi
MUMBAI :Actor Sharman Joshi has been winning the hearts of fans with his amazing contribution. He is one of the most...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Love finally begins to blossom between Sahiba and Angad
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
There is no news as such, but I would definitely love to be a part of Golmaal 5
Exclusive! “There is no news as such, but I would definitely love to be a part of Golmaal 5” - Sharman Joshi
Sharmila Tagore
When Sharmila Tagore was pelted with snowballs on her way to work in 1973
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal is chuffed with Tim Cook's response to 'The Astronaut and His Parrot'
Ankit Siwach
Ankit Siwach: 'Kenda Hai Tu' is all about loving and forgiving
Charrul
'Anyone can't make everyone laugh': Charrul Malik on why comedy is serious business