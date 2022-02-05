Disappointment! Pushpa fans troll Allu Arjun in his latest Zomato ad, here is the reason

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun has been the talk of the town after his mega-hit movie Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has been loved and praised for an amazing performance in the movie that has shattered multiple records on the Box Office. Recently, the actor got featured in an advertisement for Zomato. However, rather than exciting the fans, the ad ended up upsetting them.

So, recently Allu Arjun was featured in a Zomato advertisement where he showed his Pushpa style. The ad by Zomato was created as a spoof towards how South movies are made.

During the end shot of the advertisement, we see the actor delivering one of his famous lines from Puspa, “Manasu korithe, thaggedele (when your heart desires, don’t just settle),” following it with his famous Pushpa gesture.

While many fans loved how he dropped in his “Pushpa Mode” for the commercial, there were many who didn’t like the fact that the commercial mocked South Indian movies.

One user wrote, “just a "fake" hit in North & you're trolling south movies? don't forget your roots Mr. @alluarjun”, while another wrote, “@alluarjun is in a place from where he should take responsibility while doing ad.

The third user wrote, “Demeaning a whole industry for the sake of money is just shame. Please stop ruining the name of south industry. South industry needs sorry from zomato and #AlluArjun.”

Credit: koimoi