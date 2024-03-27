Disha Patani: After Yodha netizens want to see more of negative characters from the actress

MUMBAI : The movie Yodha has been getting mixed to positive reviews and response from the fans and audience. The film that has Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani was loved by the fans for its thrill elements and for the twists and turns. The movie was also criticised for some loopholes in terms of plot and storytelling.

For the ones who have seen the movie we have loved all the present in the movie especially Disha Patani, we have seen a different side of the actress in the movie, as we know she played one of the villain in the movie and surprised all of us with her twist, indeed it was a treat to see the actress Disha Patani playing negative character and her expressions were so on point, the fans and the audience were surprised to see this kind of performance coming from the actress.

Also read-Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"

There are many comments that are saying the actress Disha Patani should do more of negative characters as she was brilliant in the movie Yodha, also the actress has surprised us with some great stunts and great action, definitely she was too good in performing scenes and the fans are saying they really want to see the actress Disha Patani in more of action movies.

Indeed, it will be a treat to see the actress Disha Patani in some action oriented movies and also in movies where she will play negative characters as she has won our hearts with her small part, what are your views on this and do you want to see the actress Disha Patani doing negative or action oriented character, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Disha Patani on her dressing, they are saying, "Ajeeb, why can't she wear full clothes"