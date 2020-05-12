Disha Patani expresses her love for Tiger Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff

MUMBAI: Mother’s Day was celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Social media was full of posts, as people shared pictures with their moms, dedicating heartfelt notes. Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, expressed their love for their mothers.

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media to share a few pictures with mom Ayesha Shroff, and Disha Patani was in awe of the post.

Tiger took to Instagram and showered love on his mother Ayesha in his post. Sharing four snaps with her, he captioned it as, 'Just like every other day so lucky to have you mommyyy #mothersday'.

The first picture was an aesthetic monochromatic picture, and Tiger and his mom van be seen beaming as they pose for the snap. The next picture was a then-and-now collage, which showed a picture from now, as well as one from his childhood. Another was a picture that shows Ayesh holding baby Tiger in her arms, while the fourth one was a solo snap of her.

Disha Patani expressed her love for the snaps and Tiger’s post by commenting, 'So cuteee' with a heart emoji.

Take a look below:

