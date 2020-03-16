Disheartening! Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek witnesses poor opening, shows cancelled

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer Anek has opened at the box office with much admiration, but sadly, the early estimate of the collection is poor. Anubhav Sinha's directorial got a mixed reception from critics and the masses, and this has certainly affected the box office collection. The action thriller is set in Northeast India and is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film’s occupancy has been as low as 5-7.5 per cent on its opening day, reports boxofficeindia. There is a chance that the movie may get fetch more audience in the evening.

However, following the low response, ‘Anek’ was pulled down from theatres. Since there was hardly any audience in the opening shows of ‘Anek’, several cinemas across circuits had to cancel a few shows, reports Film Information. Same is the case with Hollywood movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which hit the screens on Thursday. Going by this trend, it looks like the multiplexes and single-screen cinemas may reduce the number of shows going ahead. This move may indirectly prove as an advantage for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror comedy is earning well at the box office. The film currently stands at a total collection of Rs 90 crore and is expected to enter the 100-crore club soon.

Ayushmann won the second season of reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 and ventured into an anchoring career. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, in which his performance as a sperm donor earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Following a brief setback, he starred in the commercially and critically successful Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), and went on to establish himself with several box-office hits.

