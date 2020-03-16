Disheartening! Veteran film producer KC Sharma passes away at the age of 89

MUMBAI: Veteran film producer and filmmaker Anil Sharma’s father KC Sharma is no more. He left this world on Friday night. He was 89 years old.

The producer’s daughter-in-law Suman Sharma informed Indian Express that he died after suffering a heart attack on Friday night. “He died on Friday night at around 8:00 pm; he had a heart attack. He was also suffering from dementia for a few years. His funeral will take place in Mumbai’s Santacruz today,” she said.

Anil Sharma released a statement as his father passed away. The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022. Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul.”

“Shri Krishnachandra will always be remembered for his big-budget, multistarrer hits including Tahalka, Jawaab and Policewala Gunda amongst others. His last film as a producer was Genius (2018) featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma,” he added.

KC Shamra is known for bankrolling movies like Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Tahalka, Jawaab, Policewala Gunda, and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. His son Anil Sharma is most known for directing Gadar: EK Prem Katha, and is now also helming Apne 2, which will star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and the filmmaker’s son Utkarsh Sharma.

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS