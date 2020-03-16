Disheartening! Veteran film producer KC Sharma passes away at the age of 89

Veteran film producer and filmmaker Anil Sharma’s father KC Sharma is no more. He left this world on Friday night. He was 89 years old.

MUMBAI: Veteran film producer and filmmaker Anil Sharma’s father KC Sharma is no more. He left this world on Friday night. He was 89 years old.

The producer’s daughter-in-law Suman Sharma informed Indian Express that he died after suffering a heart attack on Friday night. “He died on Friday night at around 8:00 pm; he had a heart attack. He was also suffering from dementia for a few years. His funeral will take place in Mumbai’s Santacruz today,” she said.

Anil Sharma released a statement as his father passed away. The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022. Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul.”

“Shri Krishnachandra will always be remembered for his big-budget, multistarrer hits including Tahalka, Jawaab and Policewala Gunda amongst others. His last film as a producer was Genius (2018) featuring his grandson Utkarsh Sharma,” he added.

KC Shamra is known for bankrolling movies like Hukumat, Elaan-E-Jung, Tahalka, Jawaab, Policewala Gunda, and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. His son Anil Sharma is most known for directing Gadar: EK Prem Katha, and is now also helming Apne 2, which will star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and the filmmaker’s son Utkarsh Sharma.

