Do Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari try hard to Flaunt Their bodies?

Nikki has been up with her fashion game and usually posts pictures that do accentuate her bust, and Palak is seen taking some selfies here and netizens are of the opinion that the outfits were too revealing.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 17:09
movie_image: 
Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Entertainment world. Actresses come into the industry to achieve their dreams and get good and credible work and often, flaunt their beauty on social media. Now, the question is, if it is deliberate or not!

Also read: Pretty! Check out these gorgeous pictures of Nikki Tamboli during her travel in Europe

For ages now, society has always governed what is appropriate for women to wear and the way they must behave. These norms usually have a way of transforming into new mediums and nowadays it is social media. Netizens are filled with opinions on women and how they must dress up.

Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari are part of the show biz. Nikki has been part of many projects like Kanchana 3, Bigg Boss 14, Fear Factor and has ruled many music videos too. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari is soon to get her big break through Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Both the women have been part of the spotlight and often get trolled on their appearance. Nikki and Palak recently got trolled over their picture and video where the netizens criticized them for too much skin show.

Trolling is something that no public figure can escape and Nikki and Palak recently dealt with those over recent posts that claimed them to be revealing too much skin. Some netizens find the posts very hot while others trolled them for excess busty display. The question could be, do these actresses do it deliberately and try hard to flaunt their bust or do people read too much into it?

Women these days are more progressive and want to own their body and choices, amidst all this, netizens stand divided when a post turns up and while like the picture, some troll the actresses for extra skin show.

Both Nikki and Palak were trolled for their recent posts in beachwear where the beauties looked extremely hot but their comments section was divided and filled with praises as well as lewd comments.

Check out the posts here:


Nikki has been up with her fashion game and usually posts pictures that do accentuate her bust, and Palak is seen taking some selfies here and netizens are of the opinion that the outfits were too revealing. Both are beautiful women and there were many who praised the same but also some who criticized them for busty displays.

In other photos too, netizens have seen that their body was more accentuated around the bust and that the outfits left little to imagination in a way.

The question could be that are these actresses deliberately trying to flaunt their bust and body or are living their life the way they see fit?

Do let us know your views in the comments below!

Also read: Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Nikki Tamboli Palak Tiwari Shweta Tiwari Bollywood movies Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan trolling body hot TV News Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss Colors Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals witnessing his close friend being murdered in front of his eyes
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the...
Pooja Singh: My family and friends are my greatest critic, they always share their honest opinion when it comes to my work
MUMBAI: Pooja Singh feels the title of her upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal will attract the attention of the...
Do Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari try hard to Flaunt Their bodies?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Entertainment world. Actresses come into the industry to...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Raghav hurts seeing Prachi and Josh coming close
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat and Nayatara to help fix Mohit and Ishaani’s relationship?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Recent Stories
Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari
Do Nikki Tamboli and Palak Tiwari try hard to Flaunt Their bodies?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; shares, “I am ready for some life again”
Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; shares, “I am ready for some life again”
Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani wishes her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday
Shehnaaz Gill
Billi Billi Song: Netizens feel Shehnaaz Gill steals the show even with just a small appearance, “She's the centre of attraction”
Shah Rukh Khan
Times when Shah Rukh Khan and his family made it to the headlines for wrong reasons
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble after a Mumbai resident files an FIR against the star wife for failing to give possession of a flat in Lucknow