Do you Know? Shocking! Madhuri Dixit almost gave up a film with Amitabh Bachchan when asked to shoot only in bra

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is a popular diva. She is one of Bollywood's most sought-after stars, having appeared in more than 70 films. She has carved a name for herself in the Indian film business thanks to her beauty, grace, confidence, and toughness when necessary. Actor-director Tinnu Anand recently claimed in an interview with Radio Nasha that Madhuri had almost decided not to star in a movie with the great Amitabh Bachchan.

Veteran actor Tinnu Anand has added to the great custom of Bollywood By helming and producing films like Major Saab, Shahenshah, and Kaalia, among others. In a recent interview, the artist disclosed that he had cast Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the movie Shanakht in 1989. The two actors had never been placed in a direct opposing role before. But on the first day of filming, he got into an argument with the Tezaab actor because she wouldn't act in a scene wearing just a bra.

The actor-director revealed, “I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you. So, it is a very important situation and I want to shoot it on the first day. She said okay.”

The actress denied acting in the scene, despite apparently agreeing to it. She spent about an hour in her dressing room. Tinnu inquired about what was going on and went to investigate the delay. He was told by the actress, “Tinnu, I don’t want to do this particular scene.”

Tinnu replied, “I’m sorry, you have to do this scene.”

But Madhuri remained rigid. Then he instructed her to pack up and bid the movie adieu.

Tinnu told Amitabh Bachchan about his argument with Madhuri when he arrived. Big B attempted to mediate the conflict between them as the mediator of peace, but it failed.

He stated, “Let it be. Why are you arguing with her? If she has an objection…’ I said, ‘If she had to object, she should have done it earlier, before signing the film.’”

However, after five days of filming, the project was canceled even though Madhuri eventually agreed to do the part.

Madhuri Dixit last appeared alongside Sanjay Kapoor in the 2022 online series The Fame Game. Karan Johar created the television family drama series.

