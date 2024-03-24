Does Diljit Dosanjh have a child? This throwback video of Kiara Advani sparks rumours

Diljit Dosanjh has been making news since few days. His performance at the soiree of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar was as much discussed as Rihanna's gig that cost Rs 72 crores to the tycoon family.
Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh has been making news since few days. His performance at the soiree of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar was as much discussed as Rihanna's gig that cost Rs 72 crores to the tycoon family. 

The videos went viral all over. Later, Diljit Dosanjh did a performance with Ed Sheeran in India. The two bonded beautifully and the Punjabi singer said that Ed is a man with a pure heart. The British hitmaker also sang a few lines in Punjabi. With Diljit Dosanjh being discussed so much, fans were wondering why no one knew much about this personal life.

Now, fans have dug up an old interview where Kiara Advani revealed that he is a dad. It happened accidently during the promotions of Good Newwz. The actress said that everyone on the cast had a child except her. This implied that Diljit Dosanjh was also a parent. They were doing an interview with Faridoon Shahyrar formerly of Bollywood Hungama. Kiara Advani said, "Very education for me, since I am the only one who is here not having a child."

The Punjabi singer and actor had said that he does not want this family to trolled by the public. He said if people do not like his work, only he should be criticized for the same. Hence, he said he likes to keep family away from limelight. Diljit Dosanjh was also reported to be a divorcee though he never spoke about his marriages. But it has been reported that he apparently once admitted that he has a wife and child. Both of them live in the US. He is a part of the film Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

