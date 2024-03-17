Does Salman Khan still receive pocket money from his father? Vindu Dara Singh says ‘He never has money…’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is well-known for his wit and sensibility in addition to being a fantastic actor. Salman's father Salim Khan still gives him pocket money, according to a hilarious incident recently recounted by his close buddy Vindu Dara Singh. Vindu further revealed that Salman has a strict diet and workout regimen and is very committed to maintaining his health.

His friend shared during an interview with Siddharth Kanan, “Salman used to mention that he began exercising more after seeing my physique, and my response was always that he was overdoing it. He approaches food in a similar manner. He eats like a pig and exercises like a dog.”

Vindu also shared, “His father (veteran screenwriter Salim Khan) used to give him money every day. He would hand over the money to Salman’s helper, Nadeem. What expenses does Salman have, after all? So, whatever his father gave him, be it Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh, he would donate it to the poor. And the blessings of such acts are with him even today.” He further mentioned that Bhaijaan had donated at least Rs 25–30 lakh each month to date.

He further disclosed that Salman's daily expenses still come from the pocket money his father gives his assistant. Salman is said to have never carried cash with him until now.

Additionally, in the same interview, Vindu revealed, “Salman has a blank card. He never has money because he doesn’t need it. Now, instead of Nadeem, whom Salman appointed as the head of some other company, another guy handles the money he gets. I can’t even imagine how many poor people he has helped with this money. The Being Human organization came much later, but he has always been like this, very helpful.”

