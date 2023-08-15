Dream Girl 2: Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it’s a Massy film where “you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema..”

Ayushmann, who will be seen with Ananya Panday for the first time in the film, gave a sneak peek into what the film is about.
Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Also Read-Really! Ayushmann Khurrana breaks his silence on the box office failure of An action Hero, “Waqt waqt ki baat hai”

Ayushmann, who will be seen with Ananya Panday for the first time in the film, gave a sneak peek into what the film is about. Ayushmann told a news portal, “It’s a slapstick film, a frontbencher, massy film. We are not really touching on any issue here. It’s a movie where you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema. It’s not a woke film.’

He further added, “Dream Girl was something which gave me the highest box office of my career. It really set the tone right and we’ve taken that tonality forward. So this is a more tier-2 or tier-3, not just multiplexes but also single screen kind of cinema.”

The first look of the film has caused a stir among fans and they cannot wait to meet ‘Pooja’ in cinemas.

Dream Girl 2 will be directed by the original director Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Ayushmann for the first time.

Are you excited for the film? Tell us in the comments below.

The film was previously set to release this month in July but now stands postponed to 25th August due to its VFX work.

Also Read-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

