Really! Ayushmann Khurrana breaks his silence on the box office failure of An action Hero, “Waqt waqt ki baat hai”

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann is gearing up for his next titled Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann, who will soon be seen reprising his role as Pooja in the film opened up about the failure of his last release, An Action Hero. He said, “Waqt waqt ki baat hai. It’s like jigsaw puzzle, it’s important that you have to fit. That timing was not right maybe… As an actor the process is important. If you understand that and enjoy it (then good). In the long term, a film gets its due. Like, Lamhe didn’t work but over the years, it got a lot of love.”

Speaking of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann said, “Dream Girl 2 is very unique. It is a mass entertainer. The palette of this film is full theatrical, it is a family entertainer. Usually, my subject based films are meant for multiplexes but Dream Girl is the only film that worked in smaller towns, and big cities.”

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandaliyaa and also stars Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz. It will hit cinemas on 25th August 2023.

