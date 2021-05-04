Drishyam 2: The Resumption to have Hindi remake

MUMBAI: One of the finest and smartest thrillers of Indian cinema is Drishyam. Recently the sequel of the movie was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, and was loved by the fans all over. The movie got praised for its solid story writing and gripping storytelling with some great performances.

The Hindi version of part 1 of Drishyam was released in the year 2015, which had Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Sriya Saran in the lead roles and was a massive success. And now there is good news for all the Drishyam fans, the sequel of the movie will also have the Hindi adaptation.

Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake right of Drishyam 2: The Resumption. The production and distribution company had produced the Hindi remake of Drishyam as well. 'With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment, and we as producers are committed to that,' said Panorama Studios International founder, Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'The story of Drishyam 2, resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios International will make it reach a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it,' Jeethu Joseph, director of the original Malayalam film, Drishyam 2, said.

If you have seen Drishyam 2 which had Mohanlal in the lead role do share your views in the comment section below.

