DRUG CASE: Big update! Aryan Khan quizzed till midnight by SIT team

MUMBAI: According to the reports, on Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was interrogated for hours by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB in connection with the drug bust case.

Aryan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office to mark his weekly attendance as instructed by the Bombay High Court while granting him bail in the case. Later during the day, he headed to appear before the SIT and was quizzed till early evening till almost midnight, as per the sources.

Reports further stated that the star kid was quizzed about the circumstances under which he boarded the cruise, his links to drug suppliers, about his peer group, and their drug-related habits, and preference. He is also said to have been grilled on the circumstances that the previous probe team led, how he was treated in the custody, and if his family was forced to pay a bribe. The SIT’s list of questions included details of his plan, how he learnt about the rave party, and his travel route. Aryan was also asked if he had planned to do drugs on the cruise and if the drugs were provided on the cruise. Among many questions, the SIT team also asked him about the WhatsApp chats that were cited by the NCB probe team.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the drug-on-cruise case on 2nd October and the NCB team claimed to have seized drugs. Aryan spent three weeks in the Arthur Road Jail and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 29, 2021.

