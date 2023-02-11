Dunki teaser reaction! "Zero wali feeling aa rahi hai, let's hope the trailer is good" netizens give mix reaction to the teaser of Dunki

On the occasion of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the teaser of one of the much awaited movies of the year Dunki is finally out and it is getting some mix reactions
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 12:58
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, after delivering some great blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan all the fans of the superstar and now eagerly looking forward to the third blockbuster in the making which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The movie which also has Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani along with the superstar is a major topic of conversation. As we know today the fans of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan are celebrating the 58th birthday of the actor and now on this special occasion Shah Rukh Khan has treated the fans with the teaser of his movie Dunki.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the superstar Shah Rukh Khan in yet another different avatar in the teaser and every cast member for the first time in the teaser. On one side, the fans are appreciating the teaser, on the other hand there are many who are expressing disappointment. 

Also read Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight

As we can see in these comments many people are saying the teaser is giving the vibe of movie Zero, many people are saying Zero 2 lag rahi, hai many people are also saying that the teaser is not at all looking like a Rajkumar Hirani movie teaser. Also few have pointed out that they have seen the same subject and the same concept in the OTT series which had Sunil Grover in the leading role. Many people have addressed that something is missing and now they are really expecting something really very good from the trailer.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience on the teaser of the movie Dunki and how excited are you for the trailer? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Hottie! Prasanna Bisht is here to set your hearts on fire, check out the pictures inside

Dunki dunki teaser Shahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan birthday srk fans Rajkumar Hirami Vicky Kaushal Taapsee Pannu Boman Irani Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 12:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Shocking! A gunshot sound comes from Shobhana’s room as the police arrive
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Dhruv a step closer to finding a way back to the 17th century
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Desi concepts will always work on television: Sudha Chandran on Doree
MUMBAI: Doree is a new presentation which is soon going to launch on Colors.It stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay,...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Exciting! The Wagle’s draw chits to decide three lucky family member
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Hip-Hop star and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan makes Bollywood playback singing debut with Salman Khan Films’ Farrey
MUMBAI: MC Stan is a name which resonates with music and hip-hop lovers across the country. The rapper has churned out...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Huge twist! Lakshmi gets kidnapped, Gets stuck in fire
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan overwhelmed with fans love, Expresses gratitude; Says ‘I live in a dream of your love’
King Khan
Wow! SRK fans are hyped while preparing for the King Khan’s birthday celebration, check it out
Parineeti Chopra
Staggering! Parineeti Chopra exuded beauty in the 'Zardosi Anarkali' set at a whopping cost of Rs. 1.56 Lakhs for her first Karwa Chauth celebration
Prasanna Bisht
Hottie! Prasanna Bisht is here to set your hearts on fire, check out the pictures inside
SRK
Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight
Kareena
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Navya Nanda, who slayed the shimmery co-ord set better?