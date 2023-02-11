Dunki teaser reaction! "Zero wali feeling aa rahi hai, let's hope the trailer is good" netizens give mix reaction to the teaser of Dunki

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, after delivering some great blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan all the fans of the superstar and now eagerly looking forward to the third blockbuster in the making which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The movie which also has Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani along with the superstar is a major topic of conversation. As we know today the fans of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan are celebrating the 58th birthday of the actor and now on this special occasion Shah Rukh Khan has treated the fans with the teaser of his movie Dunki.

Indeed it was a treat to watch the superstar Shah Rukh Khan in yet another different avatar in the teaser and every cast member for the first time in the teaser. On one side, the fans are appreciating the teaser, on the other hand there are many who are expressing disappointment.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying the teaser is giving the vibe of movie Zero, many people are saying Zero 2 lag rahi, hai many people are also saying that the teaser is not at all looking like a Rajkumar Hirani movie teaser. Also few have pointed out that they have seen the same subject and the same concept in the OTT series which had Sunil Grover in the leading role. Many people have addressed that something is missing and now they are really expecting something really very good from the trailer.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience on the teaser of the movie Dunki and how excited are you for the trailer? Do let us know in the comment section below.

