Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is just not a name but a feeling and emotion for every fan, the superstar has created a solid mark in the heart and Minds of the fans not only at the National level but also at the international level with his beautiful acting contribution, charm and his never ending love for the fans.

Much before the birthday of the superstar Shahrukh Khan we have seen many pictures and posts floating all over the internet where the fans have started pre birthday celebration of the actor.

There were many pictures and videos which were floating all over internet where we have seen the fans are coming all the way from different parts of the country to Bandra, Mumbai, Mannat his house just to be the part of this grand fan celebration.

Like a ritual every year superstar Shah Rukh Khan has came from his bungalow Mannat to wave to his fans and celebrate his special day with the people whom you love the most.

As we can see this video superstar Shahrukh Khan is looking supremely handsome as he is waving at the fans who has gathered to celebrate the birthday of the superstar outside his house bungalow Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also read - Wow! Here's a throwback video to Aishwarya Rai's perfect answer in the final round of Miss World pageant

Since morning the fans has been gethered with the banners and posters written Happy Birthday superstar all over. No doubt the fandom and the craze of superstar Shahrukh Khan is unmatchable and these posts are the proof.

Team Tellychakkar wishes superstar Shahrukh Khan a very happy birthday.

On the other hand to celebrate the birthday of superstar team Jawan has released the movie Jawan on Netflix from 12:00 a.m. today.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress