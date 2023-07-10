Durga Puja 2023: Wow! From Mouni Roy to Nora Fatehi, check them out in traditional white and red attire to celebrate victory of good over evil

It is the festival that pays homage to Goddess Durga and her victory over the shape-shifting asura named Mahishasura. Women love to dress up for the Durga Puja and a very common color that is traditionally used is Red and white.
Durga Puja

MUMBAI: Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. It begins on 20th October and will go on for four days marking its end on 24th October. Also called as Durgotsava or Sharadotsav, it is the festival that pays homage to Goddess Durga and her victory over the shape-shifting asura named Mahishasura. Women love to dress up for the Durga Puja and a very common color that is traditionally used is Red and white.

Today as the Durga Puja marks it’s first day, let us take a look at our B town celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Bipasha Basu, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Jacqueline Fernandes who inspire us to deck up for the auspicious Durga Pujo. Take a look;

Mouni Roy

Rani Mukerji

Kajol

Nora Fatehi

Bipasha Basu

Jacqueline Fernandes

Vidya Balan

Who is your favorite from these? Tell us in the comments below

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

