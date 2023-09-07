Woah! Kajol makes a shocking comment when asked about daughter Nysa Devgan's behaviour with paparazzi

MUMBAI :Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues to entertain audiences with projects like Lust Stories 2, Tribhanga and Devi amongst others.

But more than her, it is daughter Nysa Devgan who’s currently enjoying the limelight. She’s paparazzi’s favourite, and her mom is proud of how she conducts herself in front of the shutterbugs.

Also read - Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

As most know, Nysa faced a lot of backlash when she was initially introduced to Bollywood fans. From nepotism remarks to comments on her appearance, the star kid went through a lot. There were pap videos where trolls even claimed that she was drunk. It was indeed too much for a 20-year-old, but she handled the constant flashes on her face with utmost calm and grace.

In an interview with NTDV, Kajol was asked if she wanted to give any tips to daughter Nysa Devgan to handle the paparazzi. She responded, “She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota.”

Also read - Wow! Here's all you need to know about Nysa Devgn’s rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who hosts lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, through his event management company

Kajol also revealed her daughter’s first-ever interaction with the paparazzi. She was much younger when the actress took her on a trip to Jaipur without security. Ajay Devgn’s wife and baby girl were mobbed by 20-30 photographers, which led to Nysa Devgan sobbing.

“I told her that these people mean you no harm, it’s just their work so don’t worry about it. If you have noticed, I have kept my children away from it,” revealed Kajol.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Koimoi