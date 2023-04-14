Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the 19-year-old has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of her public appearances. The star kid is spotted by paparazzi quite often, and recently, she corrected the paps as they were pronouncing her name incorrectly.

She was recently spotted by the paparazzi and they were calling her Nysa (pronunciation Naisa), but she corrected them and said, “Mera naam Nisa hai.” So while her spelling is Nysa, the pronunciation of the name is Nisa.

AlsoRead: WOW! Nysa Devgn is enjoying her holiday with Orry in Rajasthan and these pictures are proof

Well, netizens have hilarious reactions to this. A netizen wrote, “Okay thanks! UPSC mei ayega.” An Instagram user commented, “Ek aur raaz se prda uth gya.” One more netizen wrote, “But her mother once said it's NYAASAA.” Check out the comments below...

Nysa is just 19 years old, and while there’s no confirmation about her making her Bollywood debut, people feel that she is Bollywood ready. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow her parents and become an actress or not.

Would you like to see Nysa in a Bollywood movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Nysa had accompanied her mother, Kajol at a grand event in Mumbai. After posing with her mom, when the paparazzi asked her to pose for a solo picture, she walked away and the video had gone viral on social media.

Also Read: “Night mein Pub and din me Temple” - Netizens troll Nysa Devgan for her temple visit

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.