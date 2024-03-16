Ed Sheeran parties at Kapil Sharma's bash with B-town celebs, have a look

Ed Sheeran is having a blast ever since his landed in Mumbai a couple of days ago. The English singer-songwriter, who is all geared up for his concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on Match 16, received a warm welcome by Bollywood celebrities.
MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran is having a blast ever since his landed in Mumbai a couple of days ago. The English singer-songwriter, who is all geared up for his concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on Match 16, received a warm welcome by Bollywood celebrities. He recently partied with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and other B-town celebrities. On Thursday, actor and standup comedian Kapil Sharma also hosted a special party for international music icon, which was attended by many other celebs.

Also read - Ahaan gets his guitar autographed by Ed Sheeran, will use it to prep for his debut romantic film!

 

Ed exuded charm and charisma as she rocked his casual look donning a white T-shirt and black trousers. Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended Kapil's party to meet Ed on his India visit. While Rakul Preet looked ethereal in an orange dress, Jackky wore a white T-shirt paired with black jeans.

Rakul Preet shared a picture with Jackky alongside Ed on Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘What a warm guy’. Kapil also posed with the singer at the party. The actor-comedian played the perfect host as he was accompanied with his wife Ginni Chatrath. While Kapil opted for a white blazer teamed with black shirt and blue trousers, Ginni looked graceful in a long black dress.

Also read - Gauri Khan parties with Ed Sheeran at her restaurant along with Farah Khan, take a look

Actor Archana Puran Singh slayed in a black blazer, matching pants paired with white shirt. She came along with her son Ayushmaan Sethi. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also among the attendees as he posted a picture with Kapil and Ed on Instagram. He captioned his post as, “Comedy, music and us (red heart emoji). Great meeting two masters of both the art forms…” Munawar wore a black kurta as he partied with Kapil and Ed.

Ed recently spoke about his India tour in an interaction with India Today and said, “I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling the vibe inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that.”

