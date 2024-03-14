Gauri Khan parties with Ed Sheeran at her restaurant along with Farah Khan, take a look

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan had launched her first-ever restaurant, Torii, in February 2024. Gauri was spotted at Torii in Mumbai on Wednesday as she hosted English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is set to perform in the city. Farah Khan and many other celebs joined them.

Gauri looked ethereal in a blue outfit as she was clicked after the party. Ed Sheeran wore a jacket from Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's label, D'Yavol X. Recently, Gauri's husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, also taught the singer his signature romantic pose, while the video went viral on social media.

Gauri took to Instagram on Thursday, and posted some candid pictures from the party. She wrote in her caption, "What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank you for spending the evening with us… (by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you)."

The film producer and interior designer waved and smiled at the paparazzi while briefly posing as she came out of her restaurant. Many celebs also met and greeted Ed, who is in India visit for a concert. Farah Khan opted for a casual red top and blue trousers. Entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia also posed alongside Farah. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actor-wife Mini Mathur also came to the restaurant.

Ahead of his mega-concert, Ed recently went to a Dharavi school and sang alongside the students. He will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This will be the pop icon's second concert in India post 2017.

