Shocking! Gauri Khan once opened up about wanting Shah Rukh Khan's films to flop; Says ‘I actually didn't want his films to do well’

MUMBAI: Bollywood critics refer to Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as its power couple. Since they were married, they have been there for one another. Gauri wasn't the only one who helped Shah Rukh succeed; both of them did. While many people believe that Shah Rukh's success is due to Gauri, this is untrue because the superstar's ladylove actually intended all of his movies to fail.

Gauri previously admitted that she wanted her husband Shah Rukh Khan's films to be a financial failure in an interview. Sandeep claimed that she may have supported Shah Rukh like a rock in one of the portions. Gauri refuted this and admitted that she wished his movies would flop.

Gauri went on to explain the situation's cause, claiming that she wasn't delighted about moving to Bombay and that the entire film industry was unfamiliar to her.

She was reported to have said, "Well, actually, that's not true. Because I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay. I actually didn't even know when he became a star. It was very shocking for me first to be here, and films and everything. It was very, very difficult. I actually didn't want his films to do well. I thought if it flopped, I should go back to Delhi. Because when you are so young and I got married at 21. Films, how and what happens, everything was so new. For me it was like nothing should run and everything should be a flop."

Gauri continued that she had no idea what was going on. Shah Rukh has always been ambitious, according to the celebrity wife, and whatever he touches turns to gold. She made the right choice in a man since she was intelligent. She'd stated, "From his childhood, in school, in college, he's always been on top whether it's his football, hockey, whatever he touched, his theatre, anything. For me whatever he would touch would be gold. I think that's my smartness that I chose the right guy. I am lucky to have him."

A long back, a fan on X asked Shah Rukh why he was constantly rushing and if his wife was the reason for making him do ghar ka kaam. "Ye hamesha aapke paas bs 15 min hi kyu hote hain, bhabhi ji ghar ka kaam aap se hi karwati hain kya?" the fan tweeted. In his signature Dilli (Delhi) wala style reply, Shah Rukh responded, "Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!"

Shah Rukh said goodbye and said he was going to spend time with his daughter Suhana Khan after answering a few of his fans' questions. He wrote,"Need to go now have lots of meetings pending. Have to organise the minutes of the meeting and do some research….Naah just messing with you all. Just going and sitting with my daughter Suhana now. Love u all have a good life. Thanks for #AskSRK."

