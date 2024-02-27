Ehan Bhat on Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive

During an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, actor Ehan Bhat spoke about his movie Dange and also on working with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.
MUMBAI: Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role. The actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Dange along with Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Datta. Well, the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience.

And now, during the exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, actor Ehan Bhat spoke about his movie Dange and also on working with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Ehan Bhat shared, he lives a different life from what he is playing in the movie. When he heard about the concept of the movie for very first time, he was very excited because earlier he used to watch college fights Dramas but due to some reason, nobody is making such movies anymore, the actor says. Now, director Bejoy Nambiar is trying to get that flavour back in the industry with this movie.

The actor also says that it was the passion and the dedication of the director Bejoy Nambiar that movie has turned in a beautiful manner. He adds that the director was not even taking rest and shooting for the movie. In fact in the last leg of the shooting days, the film maker was not able to walk properly. Ehan Bhat also says every movie in the current stage of his life is a do or die situation for him. He has been following the work of the filmmaker. He really wishes and pray that at least in the name of the director, fans should come and watch the movie Dange.

Indeed, the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over the internet. What are your views on the trailer of the movie Dange and are you excited for the movie? Do let us know in the convention section below.

Dange is releasing on 1st March on the big screens.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

